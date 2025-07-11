Cheektowaga residents voice community concerns at town hall meeting

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga neighbors are taking action to address concerns that directly impact their community's future and safety. At Thursday night's town hall meeting, residents brought their questions about the uncertain future of Walden Galleria and growing public safety issues to Town Supervisor Brian Nowak.

I attended a meeting at the Julia Boyer Reinstein Library, where community members shared their stories and sought answers to issues affecting their daily lives.

The future of Walden Galleria, our region's largest shopping center and a significant economic contributor, has become uncertain after owner Pyramid Management Group defaulted on a $220 million loan. Last month, Wells Fargo Bank initiated foreclosure proceedings on the mall, leaving many residents wondering what would happen next.

"So, what is it going to look like in the next year or two? It's still going to be a large shopping mall. It remains to be seen what it's going to be in the next ten years," Nowak said. "We've got a little bit of work done on our town board, applying for grant funding with Erie County to do some zoning updates on the property that the mall sits on."

Nowak added that there is room to be proactive regarding the mall's current and future use.

Public safety concerns also dominated the discussion following Monday night's incident at Cheektowaga Town Park, where a group of teens in a stolen vehicle fled from police, driving through the park and hitting a parked car. The man in the car suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Angela Scholl, whose husband Chad was injured in the incident, spoke at the meeting about his condition.

"He spent about 8 hours at ECMC. He had the neck collar on because he was reporting tingling in his legs and some tingling across the whole left side of his body, so they had to make sure that he didn't have any spine damage," Scholl said.

Scholl told me she isn't seeking accountability from the teens involved but rather from law enforcement and town officials. She hopes for increased security presence at the Cheektowaga Town Park, which her family and neighbors frequently visit.

"Children getting attacked by older teenagers. I have found used needles. There are homeless people using the park for shelter. There are men passed out on the grass. I found one the other day," Scholl said.

The town hall meeting provided a platform for residents to voice their concerns directly to their elected officials as the community works together to address these challenges.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.