Three teens facing charges after crashing stolen vehicle in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police said three teens are facing charges after crashing a stolen vehicle in Cheektowaga.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Cheektowaga police said a detective identified a stolen vehicle at the gas station at 2437 Harlem Road and called in officers on patrol. When officers arrived, the stolen vehicle allegedly fled toward Cheektowaga Town Park.

Police said the officers pursued the stolen vehicle, and as it approached the park, the driver allegedly left the roadway and drove through the park. Police stopped the pursuit due to the danger.

According to police, the park was filled with neighbors attending multiple practices, but no one was hit.

The stolen vehicle allegedly hit a parked vehicle, and the person in that vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the individual remains in the hospital at this time.

There were three occupants in the stolen vehicle, police said it was two 14-year-olds and one 16-year-old. All three were charged with criminal possession of a stolen vehicle. The driver was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, and assault with a motor vehicle.

Police said all three were processed and then released to their parents. The investigation is ongoing.