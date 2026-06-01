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Cheektowaga police investigating homicide on Ellen Drive

According to police, officers responded to a home on Ellen Drive and discovered what is believed to be a homicide scene with one adult and two juvenile victims.
Cheektowaga police investigating homicide on Ellen Drive
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CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are investigating a homicide on Ellen Drive, near Union Road and Cleveland Drive, on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to the home around 3:30 p.m. in response to 911 emergency calls and officers discovered what is believed to be a homicide scene with one adult and two juvenile victims.

"An immediate investigation has been launched into this major incident," police said in a release. "In the very early stages of this investigation there does not appear to be an ongoing danger to the public at large."

A family member at the scene told 7 News that a woman and two children were found dead inside the home.

A police source tells 7 News that police are investigating a possible connection between this case in Cheektowaga and a deadly shooting in Buffalo.

A short time ago, Buffalo police announced an investigation into a deadly shooting on Grant Street and said that as part of the investigation, the department has been in contact with the Cheektowaga Police Department.

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