Buffalo police investigating deadly shooting on Grant Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Black Rock neighborhood on Monday.

Police said shortly after 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the shooting call on the 1000 block of Grant Street and located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. First responders rendered aid, but police said the male victim died from his injuries at the scene.

According to police, as part of the investigation, the Buffalo Police Department has been in contact with the Cheektowaga Police Department.

A police source tells 7 News that police are investigating a possible connection between this case in Buffalo and a homicide in Cheektowaga.

A short time ago, Cheektowaga police announced an investigation into a homicide on Ellen Drive. You can find more information here.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text 911 or the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.