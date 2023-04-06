Cheektowaga Police in need of answers in 24-year-old's death

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY — Cheektowaga Police are looking for information surrounding the death of 24-year-old DeAngelo Williams.

Williams was shot and killed February 22nd in the parking lot of the 33 Speakeasy Grill in Cheektowaga.

Cheektowaga Police said they responded to a reported fight involving approximately 20 people with possible shots fired in the parking lot.

Now, Police Chief Brian Gould says they hit a dead end in the investigation.

"At this point in the investigation though the cooperation is starting to wean we are not getting the cooperation we would like in this case," said Chief Gould.

Chief Gould is asking the public for information about DeAngelo's death.

"The police are here to help the community but the community needs to help the police," said Gould.

You can submit an anonymous tip online at cpdny.org or call (716) 686-7457 or send a confidential text to tip411

DeAngelo was the youngest brother in his family, his sister says they have already lost their oldest brother in 2007.

"What else can I say but, I am really gonna miss my little brother," said Weslyn Ward, DeAngelo's brother.

Members of the community are asking people to step up and speak out if they know of DeAngelo's killer.

"If that was my son up there that got killed, i would want somebody to come forth and let me know what is going on with my son," said Pastor Tommie Babbs.

DeAngelo was just 24 years old and is missed by his brothers, sisters, nephews and family.