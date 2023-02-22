24-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are investigating a fatal early morning shooting in the parking lot of the 33 Speakeasy Grill on Genesee Street.

Police said they responded to a reported fight involving approximately 20 people with possible shots fired in the parking lot. A 24-year-old man was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers began life-saving efforts before paramedics arrived and transported the man to ECMC where he later died.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family members are notified. The incident is under investigation as detectives work to identify a suspect.

If you have any information on the shooting you are asked to contact Lt. Justin Haag at (716) 686-7457 or send a confidential text to TIP411.

The 33 Speakeasy Grill posted the following statement on its Facebook page Wednesday morning: