CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police announced the closure of a portion of Walden Avenue due to power line repairs.

Police said Walden Avenue would be closed from Duke Road to Galleria Drive beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Westbound traffic would be directed onto the I-90 east while eastbound traffic would be directed down Anderson and back to the Thruway Plaza. Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

There was no information given on when the portion of the road would reopen.

You can find the latest power outage information here.