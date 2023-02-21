Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cheektowaga police announce arrest in connection to fatal hit-and-run in February 2022

0227 cheektowaga hit and run 1.jpg
Cheektowaga police
0227 cheektowaga hit and run 1.jpg
Posted at 4:24 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 16:24:21-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police announced an arrest has been made in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in February 2022.

Police said 32-year-old Frankie Hauser of Buffalo allegedly struck 64-year-old Paul Kitchen on Clinton Street under the Route I-90 bridge on February 26, 2022, and fled the scene. Hauser was arraigned in Erie County Court and charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death and released on his own recognizance.

7 News spoke to Kitchen's family in March 2022, his family described him as fun-loving, funny, and regimented and said he was killed on his 64th birthday.

Family of Cheektowaga hit and run victim remembers him as "fun-loving" and "funny"

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up