Cheektowaga police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash on Clinton Street

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Clinton Street.

Police said just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday a man in his 60s was struck by a vehicle on Clinton Street under the Route 90 bridge. The man was walking with the assistance of a walker when he was struck by the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle that struck him was not on location and has not been located. A passerby saw the man in the street and called police. The man was transported to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.

Police said it was determined that the suspect vehicle should be a Jeep Patriot between the years of 2007-2017 although the color is still unknown. Damage to the vehicle is believed to be to the front and driver side.

Anyone with information is asked to police at (716) 686-3956. Or text anonymously to TIP411 (847411) and type CPDNY and then your message.