Cheektowaga neighbor honors veterans with patriotic flag display

Cheektowaga, N.Y. (WKW) — On Nokomis Parkway in Cheektowaga, a flag tribute has been on display for the past four years, with this year being a little different. Dave Shovelman, the man behind the display, mentions what this display means to him and the community.

He was originally inspired by Ed Krier, who used to do big flag displays in the neighborhood.

“He was really one of the most patriotic people in all of Buffalo,” Shovelman said.

Shovelman says Krier passed away a few years ago. And he doesn't want to say he is carrying on Krier’s tradition but instead, “carrying on my own legacy on Nokomis Parkway in Cheektowaga.”

Krier’s family carries his tradition in Akron, NY and Shovelman says they have been nice enough to let him do this for the last four years.

The flag display showcases state flags, inflatables, and a painted tractor trailer and one addition to this year's display--the first year of active service duty members from the military branches coming out for a meet and greets with veterans.

The response from veterans “has been absolutely outstanding,” Shovelman said. He tells me the veterans and the community love to see this flag display.

Shovelman emphasizes that he’s not doing this just for show but instead, “I’m doing this because I actually care.”

And his reasoning behind this flag display is for his father, George Klostermann, who was an army veteran and other family and friends who served.

Klostermann served in the U.S. Army from 1984 to 1988. According to Klosterman, he had his basic training in Fort Dix, New Jersey, and then went on to Fort Hood, Texas. He was then overseas in Germany where he was stationed outside of Frankfurt in a town called Hanau, where he spent two and a half years and was discharged in February 1988.

“It was one of the most pleasurable experiences that I had,” Klostermann said.

He feels proud of his son and it’s nice to see his son carry on with the tradition.

Shovelman had the help of throwing together a video for the Fourth of July and gave a shoutout to his friends, Eden, Braden, Doug and Max, for helping him.

Shovelman expresses how grateful he is to the veterans.

“I appreciate everything that everyone has done, and I just wanted to thank all of them for doing the service that they do,” he said.

“I wanted to give back to them because, as Buffalo is the community of good neighbors, and that's what I want to continue.”

The display is located at 55 Nokomis Avenue in Cheektowaga, and he encourages anyone to stop by throughout the day to pay their respects to to those who served.