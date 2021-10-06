Cheektowaga man sentenced 25 years to life in prison for killing store employee, threatening officer

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing a store employee and threatening to kill a police officer.

29-year-old Travis Zukic shot and killed a 7-Eleven employee, 23-year-old Hannah Morse, on French Road in Cheektowaga on March 1, 2020.

Zukic then shot at a police officer who was not hurt, and was then taken into custody.

“This one of the most senseless and gruesome crimes that has been prosecuted by this office since I became District Attorney. This defendant randomly targeted these women while they were at work and forced them at gunpoint into a back room where he decided to murder Hannah Morse as her two co-workers watched in horror. Hannah was pursuing her dreams and working at this convenience store to pay for her college tuition when this defendant decided to end her young life. The two surviving victims will be forever traumatized by what they witnessed on that tragic day. I hope that the family of Hannah Morse feels that justice has been served by this defendant being sentenced to potentially a lifetime of imprisonment,” said Erie County DA Flynn.