Man pleads guilty to murder, attempted murder in connection with shooting at Cheektowaga 7-Eleven

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder Wednesday in connection with a shooting at a Cheektowaga 7-Eleven in March 2020.

29-year-old Travis Zukic pleaded guilty to the entire indictment, one count of second degree murder and one count of first degree attempted murder. He will be sentenced to 25 years to life.

Zukic shot and killed 23-year-old Hannah E. Morse on March 1, 2020 inside the 7-Eleven at 475 French Road in Cheektowaga. Morse was an employee at the store. Zukic also allegedly fired a shot toward a responding officer when the officer entered the store, the officer was not harmed.

In an interview in March 2020, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the shooting appeared to be done at random. In that same interview Flynn said Zukic has a history of mental illness.