BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Cheektowaga man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for beating his wife to death in 2019.

The defendant, 38-year-old Yuriy Bruks beat his wife, 34-year-old Tetiana Bruks, to death on Aug. 4, 2019, in their Cheektowaga home.

Bruks pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree on April 28, 2023.