Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to manslaughter for killing his wife inside their Raymond Avenue home

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 38-year-old Yuriy Bruks of Cheektowaga pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on Friday to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

According to the district attorney's office, on August 4, 2019, 34-year-old Tetiana Bruks was found dead inside a bathroom at a home on Raymond Avenue. Tetiana's death was ruled as a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to her head, neck and torso by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The district attorney's office said an investigation determined Yuriy caused Tetiana's death by beating her repeatedly.

As the investigation was ongoing, Yuriy fled and he was later arrested after he illegally crossed into Mexico. He was found in possession of a one-way plane ticket from Mexico City to Istanbul, Turkey when he was taken into custody.

“The family of Tetiana Bruks has waited a long time for justice. Today, I am pleased to announce that this defendant pleaded guilty. My office will continue to hold abusers accountable. I encourage anyone who feels unsafe at home to contact the BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program. My office and other community resources are available to help." - Erie County District Attorney John Flynn

If you or someone you know is in need of help you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. You can also reach the Family Justice Center at 716-558-7233 and the Child and Family Services Domestic Violence Help Hotline at (716) 884-6000.