Cheektowaga man facing murder charge in connection to deadly shooting during parking dispute

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man is facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly shooting during a parking dispute in October 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 44-year-old Richard J. Walls was arraigned Thursday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder.

The incident occurred on October 12, 2024, on the 100 block of Cedar Road in Cheektowaga. The district attorney's office said Walls is accused of shooting 20-year-old Md Rawnaq Hassan Ratin in the chest with a handgun during a dispute over parking on the street. Ratin was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After the shooting, we spoke with Ratin's father, who said in part, “I cannot believe that, because my son is a good guy." You can watch our previous report below and read more here.

'My son is a good guy': Cheektowaga Police investigating deadly shooting on Cedar Road

The district attorney's office said Walls was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. If convicted of the charge, Walls faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.