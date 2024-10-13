Watch Now
Cheektowaga Police investigating deadly shooting on Cedar Road

7 News spoke with family members who say the victim was 20-year-old Rawnaq Ratin.
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police say a man was shot and killed following an argument on Cedar Road Saturday evening.

According to police, a person claiming to be the shooter called 911 to report the incident. Officers recovered a gun from the scene.

Police told 7 News that despite that person reporting themselves as the shooter, police must complete their investigation before any arrests are made. They do not believe the public is in any danger.

No arrests have been made at this time.

