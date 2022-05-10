Check your ticket! Winning TAKE 5 New York Lottery ticket worth $19,000 sold at Youngstown Rite Aid

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A winning New York Lottery TAKE 5 ticket was sold in Youngstown for the Monday, May 9 TAKE 5 drawing.

The NY Lottery says the ticket was sold at the Rite Aid on Lockport Street in Youngstown. It is worth $19,303.50. The holder of the winning ticket can claim their price up to one year from the date of the drawing.

According to the NY Lottery's past drawings information, the May 9 winner came from the TAKE 5 Midday draw. The winning numbers were: 11 25 27 33 38.

In order to claim winnings more than $600, the ticket holder has to provide their winning ticket, a claim form, a valid government-issued ID (like a drivers license) and a valid social security number or FEIN. You can find out more about how and where to claim lotto winnings here.