Chautauqua Institution to implement enhanced security measures after stabbing last summer

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua Institution is kicking off its summer season this weekend, so what's changed for visitors nearly one year after author Salman Rushdie was stabbed on its campus? 7 News Anchor and Reporter Lia Lando went to Chautauqua to find out.

It was August 12, 2023, when a man rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution as Rushdie was being introduced. The author was stabbed several times around his face, neck and hands. He now suffers nerve damage and is blind in his left eye. The man accused of attacking him, Hadi Matar is in the Chautauqua County jail.

Wade Haubert is the Director of Safety and Security at the Chautauqua Institution. He says since the stabbing of Rushdie they have made a lot of changes.

"I was not hired in response to it, they were already in the process of looking at making some security changes. That (the attack) may have expedited things and then I came in and have a different skill set," Haubert explained.

Haubert said the most noticeable changes will be at the amphitheater.

"We have a clear bag policy, there will be an extended perimeter, some staffing changes with our armed security staff and we're all certified New York armed security guards," said Haubert.

The Chautauqua Institution is expecting thousands of people to attend events over the coming months. Officials are asking guests to be prepared for the enhanced security measures.

"Bring a clear bag, leave what you don't need in the car. If you're coming on the grounds and you want to have a picnic, you're welcome to do that but if you expect to go to a performance then we expect you to follow our procedures, go through weapons screening," said Haubert.

They are also asking the public to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity and report it.

They would not talk specifically about what went wrong last year when Rushdie was stabbed because there is an ongoing legal case.