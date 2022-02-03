Chautauqua County woman arrested on child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County woman has been arrested on child pornography charges as investigators continue to seek assistance from the public.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Lily A. Brandow, 20 of Falconer, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to produce child pornography, conspiracy to commit witness tampering, distribution of child pornography and destruction of records.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in June 2021 Brandow allegedly sold a video to a Snapchat user for $20. The video allegedly showed Brandow, her “man” and a third person engaging in sexual relations. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Brandow's "man" is Yusef Myrick. He was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with production, receipt, and distribution of child pornography in December 2021. The third person in the video was later identified as a 16-year-old girl.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the complaint further states Brandow allegedly took steps to Myrick’s email and social media accounts after Myrick asked her to do so. Brandow also allegedly facilitated a three-way call between herself, Myrick and a victim and Myrick threatened the victim not to speak to investigators.

Anyone who may have information related to this case is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sherriff’s Office at 716-753-4973, the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line at 716-464-6070, or hsibuffalotips@ice.dhs.gov.