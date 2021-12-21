Chautauqua Co. man facing child pornography charges allegedly stalked, harassed and threatened victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County man is facing child pornography charges and is accused of stalking, harassing and threatening multiple minor victims.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Yusef E. Malik Myrick, 22 of Falconer, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with production, receipt, and distribution of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Myrick is accused of engaging in both online and sexual relationships with at least seven minor females. When the relationships ended, Myrick allegedly cyberstalked, harassed, and threatened them and their families with both physical and psychological harm.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Myrick communicated with and sexually exploited the minors through Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram using the following names:

Azrael Lust and Chi Fazo on Facebook

Sef Johnson on Instagram

Lovely Lil Sociopath and Antwan Johnson on Snapchat

Anyone who may have information related to this case is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sherriff’s Office at 716-753-4973, the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line at 716-464-6070, or hsibuffalotips@ice.dhs.gov.

I commend our law enforcement partners for tracking down this defendant, who is accused of engaging in a pattern of threatening behavior to numerous minor victims and taking him into custody. I would encourage other victims to come forward and report any unlawful experience they may have had with Myrick. - U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross

As we continue working alongside our Federal, State, and Local partners we are able to arrest predators like this defendant. We must continue the interagency cooperation and working partnership with our community to eliminate these types of crimes and keep vulnerable people safe. - Chautauqua County Sheriff James B. Quattrone

Myrick faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.