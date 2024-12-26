Watch Now
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly fire in Brocton

BROCTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly fire in the Village of Brocton.

The sheriff's office said emergency crews responded to a residential structure fire at 94 Old Mill Road just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday. After extinguishing the fire, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Fire Investigation Team was contacted to conduct an investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, a man was found dead in the home and it was determined the fire started within the ceiling area of the basement.

