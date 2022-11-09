Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy accused of causing crash involving horse-drawn buggy

TOWN OF CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy is accused of causing a crash involving a marked sheriff's office patrol car and a horse-drawn buggy.

A release from the sheriff's office said on around 9 p.m. on October 30 a marked patrol car was traveling northwest on Stockton-Hartfield Road when it ran into the rear of a horse-drawn buggy traveling in the same direction in the unlit 55 mph zone. The buggy was heavily damaged and the horse had to be put down due to its injuries. The five people in the buggy were transported to Jamestown UPMC and were later released. The deputy was not hurt.

The sheriff's office said the buggy met all requirements for a slow-moving vehicle being drawn by an animal.

7 News has obtained a copy of the police report via FOIL request which says the deputy, Dylan Pratt, received a uniform traffic ticket for New York State Vehicle and Trafic Law 1146A. 7 News also received a copy of the ticket which says "FLD TO USE DUE CARE BYCL/PED/ANIMAL."