Five people injured in crash involving horse-drawn buggy and Chautauqua Co. Sheriff's Office vehicle

TOWN OF CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced five people were injured in a crash involving one of its vehicles and a horse-drawn buggy.

According to the sheriff's office, a marked patrol car was traveling northwest on Stockton-Hartfield Road around 9 p.m. when it ran into the rear of a horse-drawn buggy traveling in the same direction in the unlit 55 mph zone. The buggy was heavily damaged and the horse had to be put down due to its injuries.

The five people in the buggy were transported to Jamestown UPMC for injuries and the deputy was not hurt. The investigation is ongoing.