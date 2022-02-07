Chautauqua County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Dustin Post, 26 of Fredonia, who was convicted of production and possession of child pornography, has been sentenced to serve 50 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, New York State police began investigating Post in 2019 after receiving a parental complaint involving a sex offense upon a minor. In November 2019 investigators removed a cell phone, laptop and four flash drives from his home and recovered multiple images and videos of child pornography.

Officials said during the course of the investigation a total of nine minor females and one adult female were identified as victims.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Post's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has been convicted and sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

Post pleaded guilty to to federal charges in May 2021.