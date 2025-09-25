Chautauqua County man facing charges for poisoning dogs, others living in deplorable conditions

NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County man is facing several animal cruelty charges for poisoning 10 dogs, eight of which died and remained in cages, and others living in deplorable conditions.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said deputies and the Chautauqua County Humane Society responded to an address on Route 394 in the Town of North Harmony on Wednesday for a report of animal abuse and neglect filed through the Humane Society. Deputies spoke with 64-year-old Scott Humble, the owner of the dogs on the property, and a search warrant was obtained for the property.

According to the sheriff's office, Humble is accused of poisoning 10 Samoyed dogs, eight of which died and remained in their cages. The two remaining dogs were seized along with six other dogs and one cat living inside the residence in deplorable conditions, and two additional dogs who had no shelter.

All dogs and cats were taken to the Chautauqua County Humane Society for evaluation and veterinary care.

Humble was charged with the following:



17 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals

10 misdemeanor counts of poisoning animals

Two violations counts of appropriate shelter for dogs left outdoors

Humble was released with appearance tickets for the Town of North Harmony Court at a later date.