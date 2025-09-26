NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 64-year-old Chautauqua County dog breeder and lawyer is facing 17 felony charges after investigators discovered eight dead dogs on his property and nearly two dozen other animals living in deplorable conditions.

Scott Humble was arrested after investigators with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and a veterinary technician from the Humane Society found the dead animals after a report of possible abuse at his property in the Town of Harmony.

"There were four deceased dogs outside found in a pen and four in a garage," said Jane Babinsky, executive director of the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

Babinsky said investigators believe that Humble became overwhelmed by the number of animals in his care and attempted to euthanize his own dogs using rat poison.

"He, unfortunately, was overwhelmed, and so he tried to euthanize his own dogs by giving them warfarin, which is rat poisoning," Babinsky said. "He mixed it in with their food, and unfortunately, that's a very long, painful death. They bleed internally and their organs start to shut down. Very, very sad."

WATCH: Authorities say Chautauqua County dog breeder was overwhelmed, poisoned dogs with rat poison

Authorities say Chautauqua County dog breeder was overwhelmed, poisoned dogs with rat poison

Authorities were able to rescue two dozen animals from the property. Humble voluntarily surrendered 10 dogs, which were taken to the Anna Shelter in Erie, Pennsylvania. Authorities obtained a warrant for the remaining animals.

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is now caring for 11 dogs and one cat around the clock. Kelly Johnson, who works with the rescued animals, described their current condition.

"Right now they're getting used to people touching them and leashing them and taking them out, but they're doing well," Johnson said.

The rescue operation has placed a significant financial burden on the Humane Society. Babinsky estimates it will cost more than $9,000 to care for the animals for one month.

"This is something that most shelters encounter when they have cruelty cases; they don't get reimbursed," Babinsky said.

Humble was released on appearance tickets and has a court date scheduled for October. The Humane Society will continue caring for the 11 rescued animals, and they may eventually become available for adoption.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

