Charge against NYS court executive expected to be dismissed after arrest in March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Andrew B. Isenberg, District Executive for New York's 8th Judicial District, was arrested inside Alumni Arena at the University at Buffalo on March 4 for loitering on school grounds and released and issued an appearance ticket.

A spokesperson for the NYS Courts has confirmed to 7 News that an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal has been granted in the case against Isenberg, as first reported by The Buffalo News.

Isenberg was placed on voluntary leave after his arrest.

Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming Counties make up New York's 8th Judicial District.