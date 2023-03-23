District Executive for New York's 8th Judicial District arrested at UB's Alumni Arena

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has learned that Andrew B. Isenberg, District Executive for New York's 8th Judicial District, was arrested inside Alumni Arena at the University at Buffalo on March 4, as first reported by the Wellsville Sun.

University police tell 7 News that Isenberg was arrested for one count of loitering on school grounds and released and issued an appearance ticket. Below you can read the full statement from police:

"University Police can confirm that Andrew B. Isenberg of Amherst, N.Y., was arrested on March 4, 2023, inside Alumni Arena for one count of loitering on school grounds. Isenberg was released and issued an appearance ticket."

7 News reached out to the New York State Unified Court System about the arrest and we were provided the following statement:

“We have been made aware of the alleged incident and are monitoring the situation. He currently is on voluntary leave of absence.”

Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming Counties make up New York's 8th Judicial District.