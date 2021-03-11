Celebrating National Breakfast Week: Showing how BPS students get fed during the pandemic

It’s the most important meal of the day for all of us, but for kids—a good breakfast can go a long way. Making sure kids get that meal is what National School Breakfast Week (March 8-12) is all about.

“Studies have shown that students that have breakfast at school or at home before they come to school do better academically, they have better attendance, so they’re healthier,” said Bridget O'Brien-Wood, Food Services Director at Buffalo Public Schools.

Over 2 million New Yorkers are struggling with hunger, and almost 700,000 of them are children, according to Feeding America. In fact, 1 in 6 kids struggle with hunger.

Closer to home, Feeding America estimates more than 219,000 WNYers are at risk of hunger.

That’s why it’s a priority for Buffalo Public Schools to make sure students get their meals, whether they’re attending in person or remotely.

“Our new normal is always evolving and now we’re welcoming students back…we’re still figure it out, it’s all systems go, whatever means we have to get food to the families that need it, that’s what we’re trying to do," said O'Brien-Wood.

As you can see, it takes a village to get a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch packaged and delivered to thousands of students.

"We’ve really depended on community volunteers, the peacemakers, the city of buffalo, to really help us meet those needs in our community," said O'Brien-Wood.

These family boxes are both healthy and local.

"These boxes are gonna have onions that are locally grown, I believe apples. We’re fortunate in this area that we can still provide local food items that are healthy for our families," said O'Brien-Wood.

This crew works fast and they work hard to support local students, making sure they always get the most important meal of the day not just during national breakfast week—but every week.