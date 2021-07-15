Celebrating iconic member of Buffalo's Black community

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — “I never imagined that I would be here for a ceremony where my name would be part of this great library,” noted Dr. Eva Doyle.

The Buffalo community is celebrating a Buffalo woman who has dedicated her career to making sure African American history is persevered.

Dr. Doyle has been an iconic member of Buffalo's Black community for decades.

She is a former Buffalo School teacher, newspaper columnist, book author, and historian.

Doyle’s name now etched into a well known space for learning.

Community members gathered at the Frank Merriweather Library Auditorium on Jefferson Avenue to honor Dr. Doyle for her longtime work in the community and to name the auditorium in her name.

Doyle, along with her children and grandchildren and many friends, and political leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting Thursday to rededicate the space in her honor.

“One, two, three…,” declared state senator Tim Kennedy.

There were words of praise for Doyle who says some people call her Dr. Doyle, mother Doyle , mother doctor or doctor mother.

“But today we call you queen because of who you are,” remarked Darius Pridgen, president, Buffalo Common Council.

Doyle is known for wearing an iconic African American hat. She is a historian on Black American history.

She taught in Buffalo Public Schools and continues working with children through many education programs.

“30 years in the school system — retired 17 years ago and I’m still teaching,” Doyle told the crowd.

Here are some facts if you don't know who Eva Doyle is She once ran for New York State Lt. Governor in 2010 and her portrait is on the Freedom Wall in Buffalo.

Doyle says she has conducted more than 100-programs in the auditorium that now bears her name.

“How do you want people to remember you?” Buckley asked.

“First and foremost as a life long teacher,” replied Doyle.

As an educator and historian, Doyle says she considers the entire Western New York area her classroom.

“I’ve not only done lectures in this room, on the contributions of African Americans to our city and nation, but I have been invited to speak in the suburban areas — I think that’s good,”

Doyle noted that as an urban woman, she feels welcome when speaking in the suburbs.

“They treat me with respect and I really do appreciate that. I think that's one of the things i believe will help solve some of the problems in our country,” replied Doyle.

Doyle is the writer of a long-time column, 'Eye On History', in the Buffalo Criterion newspaper for 44-years. It’s also appeared for the past several years in the Buffalo News. She has also authored 11 books.

Doyle, now 75, says she will continue her programs for children and adults because teaching is the most important thing.

Doyle said her number one goal from her work is for youth to be a part of her teaching programs.

“This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it. Amen!” Doyle closed out the program.

