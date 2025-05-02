Celebrated local restaurateur Dennis DiPaolo portrayed in new children's book

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dennis DiPaolo, owner of the beloved Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant, has transitioned from serving meals to inspiring children in a new children’s book.

Titled “Walking Each Other Home: Zachary's Mission - A Hospice for Children,” the story follows the journey of an 8-year-old boy diagnosed with terminal cancer and includes DiPaolo as a pivotal character.

The restaurant has been a community staple since its inception in 1965, with DiPaolo immersed in the family business from a young age. "My father's always been the face, and he's still the icon in our house," DiPaolo reflected. His lifelong commitment to the restaurant mirrors his dedication to community service, which is at the heart of his character in the book.

Author John Masiulionis, who has known DiPaolo for over 20 years, praised him for influencing his life, particularly during challenging times, including the loss of his grandmother and a cancer diagnosis. "I would not be here if it were not for Dennis," said Masiulionis. The Buffalo native added that DiPaolo's character plays a similar role in the book. “Dennis teaches Zachary that unconditional love can best be expressed by cooking a meal for someone who’s hungry, someone in need,” Masiulionis said.

Their friendship dates back to collaborations on a Masiulionis's wrestling radio show "Monday Night Mayhem", where they organized visits for wrestlers to meet patients at the former Women and Children’s Hospital. These experiences laid the foundation for the themes of love and support that permeate the book.

Masiulionis hopes that "Walking Each Other Home" will serve as a vital conversation starter for families navigating grief, especially those who have lost a child.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing that support exists for those in mourning. "For those families who have lost a child, know the fact that there is support out there, that there are people who will love them through the process," he said.

DiPaolo echoed this sentiment, asserting that every child should learn that "not every day is going to be a rosy day."

The book aims not only to share a heartfelt story but also to contribute to Masiulionis's mission of establishing a children's hospice in San Diego, marking another chapter in both men’s commitment to their community.

Masiulionis will hold book signings throughout Western New York this weekend.

Friday, May 2nd:

12:00 pm to 1:30 pm - Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant

5:00 pm to 7 pm - The Bookworm in East Aurora

Saturday, May 3rd

11:00 am to 1:00 pm - Barnes & Noble Clarence Mall

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm - Lancaster Public Library