MACHIAS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A growing number of residents in Machias are voicing their frustration over continued mail delivery delays.

They say they are worried, especially for those relying on the postal service for critical items like prescriptions and checks.

“You can go a couple days without getting mail,” said Machias residents Linda and Paul Burton.

“If you're waiting for something in particular, it’s obviously more frustrating,” said Linda. “Just not knowing when you’re going to get mail next, coming to the post office and they can’t even hand it to you it’s inconvenient.”

“People are waiting for prescriptions, people are waiting for checks,” Paul said. “Our neighbor gets checks and other important things in the mail, so for her it’s a bigger issue. For us, a lot is online, but I understand why people are frustrated.”

WATCH: Residents in Machias frustrated by ongoing mail delays

'You can go a couple days without getting mail': Machias residents frustrated by ongoing mail delays

Town Supervisor Steve Cornwall said the town office has received a growing number of complaints about the issue in recent months.

“It has gotten progressively worse in the last three or four months,” Cornwall said.

wkbw

According to Cornwall, the main issue is staffing.

“I would think the Post Office should offer some backup service for days when the regular mail carrier is detained or can’t make it in,” he said.

A USPS spokesperson confirmed that recent delays were due to staffing shortages caused by illness, personal leave, and other factors. They apologized for the inconvenience and said service in Machias has now returned to normal.

wkbw

The Postal Service is also taking steps to prevent future disruptions, including authorizing overtime, extending delivery hours, and bringing in help from nearby offices.

"At times service can be disrupted occasionally due to employee availability for reasons such as illness, personal leave, retirements and more that may impact mail deliveries on some routes. Recently this occurred and we apologize for any inconvenience. Currently all mail is being delivered.



When unforeseen circumstances happen, the Postal Service will do the following to ensure deliveries continue:



Authorize overtime to allow employees to work the time necessary to deliver mail.

Expand mail deliveries to earlier in the morning and later in the evening to ensure customers receive mail at the earliest date possible.

Use additional carriers from nearby offices, when necessary, to maintain mail deliveries.

Hire additional full time and seasonal personnel. To view available positions, go to https://about.usps.com/careers/ [about.usps.com]. Job postings are updated frequently, so job seekers should check the website often.

We recommend customers sign up for Informed Delivery. It’s a free feature that enables consumers to preview their mail and manage their packages scheduled to arrive soon. For more information, go to https://informeddelivery.usps.com/ [informeddelivery.usps.com].



To share general concerns, complaints or compliments, customers can call our toll-free number at 800-ASK-USPS (275-8777) at any time." - USPS

Still, some residents said communication could be better.

“Whatever the solution is, there should at least be some kind of schedule,” said Linda. “Like, if it’s going to be Wednesday and Friday, just let us know so we have an expectation.”

For those wanting more insight into what’s arriving in their mailbox, USPS recommends signing up for Informed Delivery, a free service that allows users to preview incoming mail and track packages.

To learn more or sign up, visit here.