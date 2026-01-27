Winter storm brings boom to ski slopes and local businesses in Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Most people across Western New York have felt the bitter cold brought on by the recent winter storm, but for skiers and snowboarders, these frigid conditions are exactly what they’ve been waiting for.

At Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, the snow and cold temperatures have created near-perfect conditions on the slopes.

While winter storms often send people indoors, skiers see them as an invitation to bundle up and head outside. Many visitors said the fresh snow and lighter crowds have made for an ideal skiing experience, proving that cold weather is more about mindset than temperature.

Holiday Valley Director of Marketing Dash Hegeman said winter weather is essential to the resort’s success. He explains that recent cold temperatures have allowed the snowmaking team to produce large amounts of snow, helping keep conditions in top shape. With winter being the heart of their operation, the storm has only added to the excitement.

Skiers agree that the storm has been a welcome change, especially after recent years when snowfall was harder to come by. Many said that as long as they dress warmly, the extra snow only improves the experience.

The impact of the storm stretches beyond the slopes.

Local ski shops have seen an increase in customers as skiers stop in for gear and cold-weather essentials. Trey Klaus, owner of City Garage, said school closures across the region helped keep families in Ellicottville longer than usual.

"With all the schools being closed in Buffalo and a lot of schools in Ohio and Pennsylvania, there were definitely a good amount of families that just wanted to stay," Klaus said. "Why not wait it out and have a good old-fashioned snow day in Ellicottville?"

After a full day on the slopes, many skiers head into the village for dinner, bringing more business to local restaurants. Frank Maduri, owner of Monroe Street Brick & Brew, said winter is the most important season for businesses like his.

"Winter is our season — S-N-O-W means C-A-S-H," Maduri said.

Maduri added that over the last few colder days, the increase in foot traffic has been clear.

"Of course business picks up," he said. "When the kids get a few more days off, everybody flocks to Ellicottville during ski time."

With winter conditions continuing, local business owners say the season is far from over.

