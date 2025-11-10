ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York received its first flakes of the season Sunday, and for ski towns like Ellicottville, that only means one thing: ski season is just around the corner.

"It was really exciting to be able to walk in and have a bunch of snow on the ground," Dash Hegeman, Director of Marketing at Holiday Valley, said. "Being able to break out all their new gear and get out on the slopes, that is what we're here for. We're really excited to be able to see them get out there again."

Holiday Valley is already one step ahead, making snow for the season.

"The start of the snow-making season here at Holiday Valley, the team turned on the guns on Yodeler, which is super exciting. It means before too long, people will be out on the slopes having a good time."

WATCH: 'What we live for': First snowfall signals ski season is near in Ellicottville

'What we live for': First snowfall signals ski season is near in Ellicottville

While snow-making is still a work in progress due to changing weather, Hegeman said the resort is staying on top of it.

"The team is always monitoring temperatures and humidity levels as they make plans to work the system," he said.

Ski enthusiasts are equally excited. City Garage Ski Shop owner, Trey Klaus, called the upcoming season the best time of year for them.

"If you live in Western New York and you're a skier, this is what we live for," Klaus said. "We're all eagerly waiting for the start of the season. And just remember, if it doesn't snow in your backyard, we still have snow in Ellicottville, thank you, snow makers."

wkbw

Hegeman adds that a strong season is crucial not only for the slopes but for the entire village.

"Our hopes are just for a really strong season here in Ellicottville like last winter. When that happens, the village thrives, we do really well," Hegeman said.

Holiday Valley plans to officially open for skiing the day after Thanksgiving, signaling the start of another busy winter season for both skiers and the community.