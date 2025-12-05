'What we have all been waiting for': Holiday Valley opens for the 2025–26 ski and snowboard season

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Holiday Valley officially opened the 2025–2026 season on Friday, welcoming skiers and snowboarders back to the slopes after weeks of anticipation. Despite colder-than-usual early-December temperatures, guests say the conditions were “the perfect start to winter.”

The resort’s opening came after several weeks of sustained snowmaking efforts, boosted by recent natural snowfall. Lifts operated from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., marking both the first day and night skiing of the season.

Four lifts, Creekside, Mardi Gras, Yodeler and Tannenbaum, were open throughout the day, giving visitors access to beginner terrain as well as the popular Rail Fun Park. Resort officials said the terrain available on opening day offered something for every level of skier and rider.

“It is a beautiful day here right now," said Dash Hegeman, Holiday Valley’s Director of Marketing. "Everyone is just really happy to be back out sliding on the slopes with their family and friends, having a fun time.”

Hegeman said the season’s strong start to both snowmaking and favorable temperatures led up to opening day. With colder weather expected to continue, they anticipate opening additional lifts and terrain this weekend.