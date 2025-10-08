'We'll probably see more people than ever before': Preparations begin for Fall Fest in Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The leaves are turning, the tents are going up, and the small Village of Ellicottville is bracing for a massive turnout as Fall Fest returns this weekend, bringing with it tens of thousands of visitors from across New York and beyond.

“We have thousands that attend this event,” said Barb Pump, Executive Director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce. “To have something so large here, the impact on the economy for everyone in this village is huge.”

Ellicottville’s Fall Festival is the community’s largest and most anticipated annual event, featuring unique vendors, live music, local food, and family-friendly activities spread throughout the village.

“This event, with the number of people that come into town, helps a lot of the businesses get through the rest of the fall season and into ski season,” Pump said. “It’s not just Ellicottville that benefits from this, it’s the entire county.”

The festival also extends up the mountain. At Holiday Valley Resort, visitors will be able to ride the ski lift to the summit for scenic views and enjoy events at the top.

“It brings in a lot of people from all over, not just Western New York but the state as well,” said Dash Hegeman, Director of Marketing at Holiday Valley. “We’ll have music, food, and drinks on top. There will also be a tent sale from the Holiday Valley Mountain Shop, with gear to help people get ready for the upcoming season.”

This year, Country Living Magazine ranked Ellicottville’s Fall Fest among the top fall festivals in the nation, boosting expectations for even larger crowds.

“We will probably see more people than ever before,” said Ellicottville Mayor John Burrell. “One of the things we have is an open container law; people are not allowed to have alcohol on the streets, that is something that is enforced very heavily.”

Village crews and public safety officials have set up barriers and traffic control measures to protect pedestrians, vendors, and residents throughout the weekend.

“We want everyone to have a great time, but we also want everyone to be safe,” Pump said. “We put up the barriers and barricades to protect all of the people walking through the village all of our vendors, the local businesses, and the local residents.”

In addition to food and fun, the festival will feature community fundraising booths, with proceeds supporting local schools, projects like an inclusive village playground, and other local initiatives.

Visitors are advised to plan ahead, as construction along Route 219 could cause delays. Alternate travel routes and festival details can be found here.