OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A property that burned down on East Fall Rd in Olean in 2020 is still causing headaches for neighbors more than six years later, as what remains continues to deteriorate and become more of a hazard.

Thomas Morgan, who lives down the road from the property, reached out to WKBW after years of seeking answers from local leaders.

"Nothing has happened, and now we're into this year, and they're still playing games," Morgan said. "It's illegal, the whole property, and yet they keep denying it."

The fire occurred in June 2020.

Adam Beam A property that burned down on East Fall Rd in Olean back in 2020 is still causing headaches for neighbors over six years later, as what remains continues to deteriorate and become more of a hazard.

"It's been six years, and if they have it their way, it'll be another six years," Morgan said.

Neighbors to the property also expressed concerns.

"It's a reflection on our neighborhood, but it's also a hazard," Sue Mikolajczyk said. "Someone could fall in there and get killed. The floor is demolished, and so there's water in the basement, and when it gets warm, the neighbors up the street can smell the water, so it's very unpleasant."

Another resident, Bob Franz, echoed the frustration.

"You come into town, there's a 'Welcome to Olean' sign up there, and then you look across the street, and this mess is sitting here." Franz said. "It's embarrassing. It really is, but more than that, it's dangerous."

WATCH: Olean neighbors push city leaders to tear down dangerous 'zombie' property

'Tired of the lies': Olean neighbors push city leaders to tear down dangerous 'zombie' property

Speaking with all three residents, they also expressed frustration trying to get answers from city leadership.

"When I talked to codes, who they were here for something else, and I talked to him (Capt. David Bauerm, Olean's Supervisor of Building and Codes) and he said, well, the subfloor is intact," Mikolajczyk said. "It was six years ago. I said, well, you need to take a look today because it's not. And he said they would like to have it demolished, but their hands are tied."

Adam Beam A property that burned down on East Fall Rd in Olean back in 2020 is still causing headaches for neighbors over six years later, as what remains continues to deteriorate and become more of a hazard.

"They could come down here and condemn that foundation anytime they want, and then all they got to do is just get hold of the property owners and say you got 30 days like the last two fires we had in Olean," Morgan said. "And yet they don't, they refuse to do it. I mean they can't get hold of the owner because he lives in Florida."

"I'm just tired of the lies, and I think most of the people at East Fall Road are the same way," Morgan said. "They call all the time, and nothing happens."

Olean Mayor Amy Sherburne responded to WKBW's request for comment with the following: