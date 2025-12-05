'They really need it': Weekend backpack program aims to fight childhood hunger in Cattaraugus County

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY (WKBW) — A new community partnership in Cattaraugus County is working to address a growing concern: childhood hunger.

The Weekend Backpack Program, a collaboration between Cattaraugus Community Action (CCA) and CA BOCES’ CTE Center at Ellicottville, will provide nutritious food for students to take home every weekend, ensuring they have reliable meals outside of school.

The pilot program will serve students across four local school districts over 40 weekends. Each backpack will contain easy-to-prepare, shelf-stable food items intended to support children who may otherwise go without.

Jacob Fellows, Director of Nutrition Services for CCA, said the need in the county is crucial.

“A lot of these children are going hungry," Fellows said. "There are approximately 4,400 children living in poverty in Cattaraugus County, and we’d like to reach as many of them as possible.”

CA BOCES’ CTE Center at Ellicottville will help connect families to the program and deliver backpacks to students in need.

Amanda Miller, Senior Administrator for CTE at CA BOCES, said the program takes a big worry off students’ shoulders.

“I think it’s really great for students to go home and not have to worry," Miller said. "It’s taking an additional stressor or burden away—they don’t have to wonder where food is or how they are going to access it.”

She added that well-fed students are more prepared to learn and grow.

“A well-fed kid is the best," Miller said. "They come to school more prepared, healthier, more on top of things. When we have kids at their best, it’s a win-win all around.”

Fellows said it’s all thanks to their sponsors, including Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Fund, the Buffalo Bills Foundation, the Western New York Foundation, and the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.

Community members can support the Weekend Backpack Program by donating non-perishable food items or offering financial contributions to help sustain and expand the effort. To learn more, click here.