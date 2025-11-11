OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Change is on the way for Olean City Hall. Mayor-elect Amy Sherburne, a lifelong resident, says she's ready to make a difference for her community.

"When people say change, that's a broad term," Sherburne said. "I know what they mean, they want to feel part of this community and that their voice matters."

Sherburne added her priority as mayor will be tackling the city's budget.

"The budget will have to be presented, and by April we'll have to have it passed," she said. "That will be the very first thing, and I want to get us into a situation where we are financially stable."

'The sky is the limit': Meet Amy Sherburne, Olean's new mayor-elect

She added that the city has grown in recent years, something she wants to see continue through new business development and job opportunities.

"I want to make sure we keep people coming in and build our population so our businesses can thrive," she said. "You want a place where you'll be noticed and have the best advantage to be successful."

While Olean's population is smaller than many U.S. cities, Sherburne now joins a growing group of women leading communities across the country. According to the Center for American Women and Politics, as of May 2024, 26.8% of mayors in U.S. cities with populations over 30,000 are women.

Sherburne said she's proud to be part of that growing number.

"Women are capable of multitasking, which is part of this job," she said. "It sends a strong message to young women in this city, you can do anything. The sky is the limit. You can become mayor or president."