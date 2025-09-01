'Supposed to be our dream home': Residents react to Ischua Creek pollution

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fish kill in Ischua Creek has caused concern in Franklinville after environmental officials confirmed that discharge from the Great Lakes Cheese facility is likely responsible for the environmental damage. Now, residents are speaking up.

Marge Hobson lives directly across from the Great Lakes Cheese facility, with the creek running through her backyard. She said her husband noticed something unusual several weeks ago.

"He liked to walk around the yard," said Hobson. "A few weeks ago, he brought his rake. I use a cane; he uses a rake with a dead fish on it. And he says, 'You would not believe all the fish that are dead out there.' And I said, 'What?!'"

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation stated that while the exact cause is still under investigation, the company has voluntarily paused operations and is cooperating with officials.

State Senator George Borrello thanked Great Lakes Cheese for cooperating while the issue is being addressed.

"We've all been working together to try to address this issue," said Borrello. "They've got a response team on site."

Although officials report that public drinking water remains safe, private wells in the area continue to be tested as a precaution. Borrello said residents have also been advised to avoid recreational use of the creek.

Hobson said the incident was especially disturbing given the location of her home.

"That bummed me out," she said. "I said, 'It's coming from up there?’ I mean, so close to home, and having to go through this when this was supposed to be our dream home."