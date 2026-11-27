FARMERSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Powerful winds and extensive ice have downed multiple power lines, leaving over 3,000 customers in Cattaraugus County without power.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, National Grid crews are continuing to clear downed lines, and 100 active outages are still being reported.

According to the Cattaraugus County Office of Emergency Services, National Grid expects the majority of those customers will likely be without power until late this evening, although there are no official "ERTs" (estimated restoration times).

"A lot of it was just being overwhelmed all at once," Farmersville EMS Captain Elizabeth Mann told WKBW. "We just kind of had to catch up and go from there." The Farmersville Fire Department has received 32 calls since 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Adam Beam Powerful winds and extensive ice have downed multiple power lines, leaving over 3,000 customers in Cattaraugus County without power.

"It just got cold, started raining, everything iced over, and all the trees started tipping over," Farmersville resident Daniel Koch Jr. recounted to WKBW. Koch's power remains out as well. "The refrigerator is getting warm. With the generator running, so that's where we're at."

"Might take a trip to Olean. They got power over there," Koch said.

While sympathetic to residents remaining in the dark, Mann encourages anyone in the affected areas to travel only if necessary.

"Trees are still coming down, and power lines are still coming down around us, so the more that you can stay indoors helps us be able to do our jobs better."

The EMS captain added, "Definitely check on your elderly residents or elderly neighbors, family members, do the best you can to kind of check in on them, make sure that they have what they need, and stay indoors for the most part."

Adam Beam Powerful winds and extensive ice have downed multiple power lines, leaving over 3,000 customers in Cattaraugus County without power.

Additionally, National Grid encourages everyone experiencing a power outage to contact their power company to report the outage. Even if your neighbor reported it or you see crews working in your area, still call to report and ensure your address is logged in their system. For National Grid customers, you can call 1-800-867-5222.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is made available.