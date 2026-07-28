Salamanca City Central School District puts robotic AI-teaching assistant on hold

SALAMANCA, NY — Citing "enhanced student data privacy agreements with the New York State Education Department", Salamanca CCSD has announced that plans for a robot teaching assistant in the classroom are now on hold.

In June, AI-robotics company Realbotix announced it would launch Optio, its AI teacher’s assistant, in a pilot program at Salamanca City Central School District on the Seneca Nation Reservation in New York.

According to the company's release, "students interact with personalized avatars trained in district curriculum, delivering educationally regulated support, concept reinforcement, individual tutoring, and 24/7 homework support across multiple languages."

Last Monday, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Beehler said, "We know that AI is going to be a significant factor for our students in the workplace. And we have worked with robotics to develop a safe and secure artificial intelligence platform that is specific just to Salamanca schools at this point and has safeguards, particularly for student privacy and data, regarding their data."

Days later, the district announced the project was on hold.

Our pilot project with Realbotix is currently on hold while we work through enhanced student data privacy agreements with the New York State Education Department and continue engaging with our community and stakeholders.



Ensuring that appropriate privacy protections are in place and incorporating input from our community are important parts of the process. We appreciate your patience and will share additional updates as they become available. Salamanca City Central School District

Adam Beam Salamanca Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Beehler is addressing concerns over the implementation of an AI-powered humanoid robot inside the classroom for the coming school year.

The announcement of the project has drawn mixed reactions from residents and state education leaders.

"It's ridiculous," Salamanca resident Bradley Pennell told WKBW. "I've always seen Salamanca as a community that spends way too much money to be at the top, the first to do everything." He continued, "Students won't get that one-on-one when they need it, and I just don't see AI as being such a perfect thing."

According to Beehler last week, the project cost the district $57,000.

"First of all, I think it was a waste of money," Makayla Eschbor, a parent of a Salamanca student, told WKBW. "I don't think the kids are really even gonna use it after like a month of having it, and I don't want my kids around this, and I'm gonna try and figure out how to learn to homeschool them."

WATCH: Salamanca City Central School District puts robotic AI-teaching assistant on hold

Salamanca City Central School District puts robotic AI-teaching assistant on hold

Another resident, when shown a photo of what the robot would look like, responded, "I would not be comfortable with that."

However, some residents expressed interest in the idea. "I feel as if it's something new, something new to try," Tina Nephew told WKBW. Nephew has three students in the district. "I feel as if they might be able to use a robot to learn different things, but it's not gonna be teaching an entire school. So I mean, you never know, it might be something really cool for the kids to, to use."

"The robot is stationary. It's not like we're going to see this walking through the halls." Beehler said at the time.

Realbotix/WKBW In June, AI-robotics company Realbotix announced it would launch Optio, its AI teacher’s assistant, in a pilot program at Salamanca City Central School District on the Seneca Nation Reservation in New York. (R) A Realbotix image depicting one of the AI-powered robots in the classroom setting.

Following the announcement of the delay, the New York State United Teachers applauded the move. "What stopped this robot was not a law. It was not a regulation. It was not any policy of the State of New York, because no such policy exists. It was an investigative news story, the parents and educators who read it, and a Commissioner’s letter," the organization wrote. "Had those pieces not fallen into place, “Sally” would be seated in front of students this September and nothing on the books would have required a single question to be asked first."

NYSUT continued, "This will happen again. The vendor in this case has said so itself. Realbotix calls Salamanca its “flagship deployment” and describes it as the start of “a new era” in which humanoid robots become “standard tools” in America’s classrooms. It seems certain that the next sales pitch has already been made."

The New York State Department of Education also responded to WKBW's request for comment with the following:

Technology can and should support educators and students, but it should not replace the human judgment or accountability essential to a safe and effective learning environment. We value NYSUT's perspective as an important partner in New York’s education community and welcome its continued input on policies that affect students, educators, and classrooms. As the union is aware, the Department is developing comprehensive statewide guidance to support the responsible use of digital tools, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies in schools. Any changes to state law governing the use of technology in classrooms would ultimately require legislative action.



This issue is a priority for the Department and Board of Regents. As this work moves forward, we will continue to engage educators, stakeholders, and nationally recognized experts, including Jason Green, who presented to the Board at its June 2026 meeting on The Evolving Role of Technology in Classrooms [regents.nysed.gov]. JP O’Hare - New York State Dept. of Education

At this time, Realbotix has not provided any response to the district's announcement.

