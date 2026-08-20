RANDOLPH, NY — A weekend fire in Randolph not only destroyed a local business that had been there for nearly 20 years but also displaced a dozen residents, including two families of four.

Big John's Pizza on 62 Hall St was heavily damaged during a fire early Sunday morning.

Adam Beam A weekend fire in Randolph not only destroyed a local business that had been there for nearly 20 years but also displaced a dozen residents, including two families of four.

"I was out of town, so I called my son who lives across the street to go over and help get people out," Big John's owner John Bohall said. "So he was knocking on doors and breaking them down and getting people out."

Bohall says no one was injured in the fire that investigators believe started in one of the second-floor apartments.

May marked the 19th anniversary for Bohall's business.

"My wife and I opened it together as a family business when our kids were basically just born, so they kinda grew up here helping us out and working, and then, my younger son's kind of been helping me run the place for the last few years," Bohall said.

WATCH: Randolph community rallies to help displaced residents and fire-damaged business

Randolph community rallies to help displaced residents and fire-damaged business

Following the fire, the future of the business remains unclear.

"We're really going to try to," Bohall said when asked about the return of Big John's Pizza. "We want to; we've been doing it for 20 years, and I've talked to my kids, and they want to keep running the business with me. So we really want to try to do that."

"It's not a knock on New York, but it's not the easiest state to run a business in." Bohall said. "I'd like to rebuild, but that's a lot more expensive too, maybe in another location in Randolph at least, but I've always lived in Randolph and loved this community and the people in it, so I'd like to continue to do that."

However, the fire didn't only impact the Bohalls. In the upper apartments, twelve residents have been displaced.

“The tenants, they all got out," Bohall said. "They're all staying with friends and family members for right now. They're all looking for more housing if anybody out there has apartments in the area that are open. I know they're looking to get in there.”

A list of supplies has also been provided for each tenant:

Male Resident 1:



Housing

Pants 31/32

Shirts: XL

Gift Cards for Food

Male Resident 2:



Pants 32/32

Shirt: Medium

All household items

Gift Cards for Food

Male Resident 3:



Pants 44/30

Shirts: 3x

Shoes: 11W

Gift Cards for Food

All household items

Family of Four:



Housing

Boy Clothing: 3-6 months

Boy Clothing: 4-year-old

Male Pants: 29/30 Shirt: L

Female Pants: 9/10 Shirt: L

Diapers: 2/3

Wipes

Formula: Enfamil Gentlease

Household items

Toys

Gift Cards for Food

Additional information on the remaining residents is being sought at this time.

A GoFundMe has also been established for the Bohalls to help cover the remaining demolition of the building, clearing of the site, and additional cleanup costs.