GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pumpkinville opened for its 58th fall season on Saturday, welcoming families to the Great Valley farm for pumpkins, attractions, and what co-owner Lisa Pawlowski describes as a season built around making memories.

The farm has been in operation since 1968, and Pawlowski's family has run it since 1995.

Now, three generations of the family work on the farm, with the oldest member of the third generation of Pawlowskis turning 14 and starting to work the farm.

Pawlowski said being a family that runs the farm helps shape what they offer.

"It really helps us make decisions on what kind of things our other families might be looking for to do for fun," she said.

The original owners started Pumpkinville as a pumpkin stand on the side of the road before retiring, and their children did not want to return to the farm. Pawlowski said that presented an opportunity for her family.

The farm grows pumpkins, squash, corn, and sunflowers, and operates in the fall as a tourist attraction. Pawlowski said the family moved the location to have room to expand and adds something new each year.

According to the farm, Pumpkinville features more than 35 attractions and activities, including pumpkin picking, the Corn Barn and Interactive Crank Tractor, the Pumpkinville Express Train, the Pumpkin' Jumpin' Pillow, Corn Maze, Goat Mountain, Gem Mining, Birds and Bees, and a Hayride. The Fun Zone includes the Happy Horse Carousel, Giant Slide, Pumpkinville Feed Mill Obstacle Course, Paintball, Apple Blaster and Candy Cannon.

Pawlowski said her highlight each year however, is seeing families together.

"That's what we're all about here," she said. "We like to provide a day that we hope is special for families and creates memories."

WATCH: Pumpkinville opens for 58th season, carrying on three generations of family tradition

Pumpkinville opens for 58th season, carrying on three generations of family tradition

That tradition was on display among visitors. Jenna Kingsley said she has been coming to Pumpkinville since she was born, while her husband Carl lived farther away and began visiting the year they met. Kingsley said her favorite parts are the pumpkin donuts and apple cider, and that bringing her own children now is "so much fun."

"There's so much more now than when I was a kid," she said.

Another family visiting from Florida made the trip specifically for Pumpkinville, saying they wanted to get lost in the corn maze and play in the corn pile. They said the corn is better than sand, and that the crisp mornings are something they do not get in Florida until December.

Pawlowski said returning visitors often share their family stories with her.

"Oftentimes we hear, I came with my grandparents, and now I'm here with my children," she said. "We like to see that continuity with these families and just create those memories for generations."

Pumpkinville is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31, with special hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Halloween. The farm is located at 4844 Sugartown Road, minutes from Ellicottville.

"We are proud to be the oldest pumpkin farm in New York State, and as a family-run farm, we work hard to make sure all our visitors can enjoy the day and make memories that last a lifetime," Pawlowski said.

