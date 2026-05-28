Parents, children rally after Yorkshire Town Board cancels summer recreation program

YORKSHIRE, NY — A decision by the Yorkshire Town Board to cancel the 2026 summer recreation program has left families in the Delevan and Yorkshire area searching for answers.

The board voted 5-0 on April 20 to cancel the program, citing "staffing and inability to compete with other programs" in Resolution #53-26, according to meeting minutes.

"We would just like to know answers," Jody Parrington told WKBW. Parrington has served as the Delevan-Yorkshire Summer Recreation director for the last two years and was preparing for her third.

Parrington said she received a text message on April 21 informing her that the program would be discontinued for the 2026 season. The news came one day after the town board meeting.

"We were actually told that she doesn't have to answer our questions," Parrington said, referring to Town Supervisor Marcia Lexer.

Adam Beam Jody Parrington hugs one of the students in the Delevan-Yorkshire Summer Recreation Program.

WKBW attempted to speak with Lexer at town hall but was told she was unavailable. WKBW also attempted to speak with Lexer over the phone and via email; however, we have not heard back at this time. This story will be updated if a response is received.

The six-week program, which runs Monday through Thursday from July 6 to mid-August, typically serves about 50 children. Parrington said last year the program had 55 participants.

The program is free for families, funded by a grant that covers admission, and the school provides breakfast and lunch daily.

Parrington, who said she attended the program as a child, said the program had already arranged field trips, busing, and completed paperwork through Cattaraugus County when she learned of its cancellation.

Adam Beam Jody Parrington holds a sign made by one of the students in the Delevan-Yorkshire Summer Recreation Program.

Michelle Ferrington, a parent and town resident whose children have attended the program for at least 10 years, said the decision came as a shock.

"We happen to live in an age where both parents have to work during the day," Ferrington told WKBW. "That does not allow for a parent to be able to bring their children outside, to get fresh air, to have social interaction throughout the summer, which leads your children to be on electronics, watching a lot of TV. So, they look forward to the summer recreation program."

Ferrington, along with other parents and students, spoke at the April 20 meeting and received a response she described as “cold and heartless”.

"There were speeches given by seven, eight, 9-year-old kids saying how much that summer rec program means to them," Ferrington said. "And then to hear the town board tell you as a resident that they don't owe you an explanation was also very disheartening because they're voted in, they're elected by town residents to serve the community."

As of the March 16 meeting minutes, the summer recreation committee was still active. The minutes state: "Summer Recreation – working on organizing field trips and sign-up dates. The summer recreation committee will have another meeting on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and interviews will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2026."

Adam Beam A sign is held by a student participating in the Delevan-Yorkshire Summer Recreation Program. In April, the Yorkshire Town Board voted to suspend the program.

Gavin Hammell, a high-school senior, worked as a counselor last summer, his first job. "It sucked because I was really looking forward to using these paychecks to help pay for college this August, and now, I don't have that income anymore," Hammell said.

Hammell also attended the town council meeting. "They sat behind their desk, talked, fiddled around with things, told me when I made a statement that they didn't have to answer my questions," Hammell said. "They obviously didn't care about the kids crying, and then they kind of just moved on to the next thing."

According to the meeting minutes, only a few members of the public were listed as present: Ken Tidd, Tiffany Tidd, Kaydence Tidd, and Brenda Hanson. The minutes show that after a discussion about antique tow trucks, the board entered executive session at 7:31 p.m. for "personnel work history" and emerged at 8:18 p.m. before voting to cancel the recreation program.

Children who attend the program described what it means to them.

"I've been doing rec since I was six, and I'm 11 now," said Bailey Ross. "I really want to keep going with rec because it's a lot of fun. I've made a lot of my best friends here."

Oaklee Nowak, another participant, said the program provides more than just activities. "The food here is very well, and some kids, it's their only food source," Nowak said. "It's the only equipment they get to play with and they might not get that chance at home."

Devin Ferrington said the program gives children a place to go.

"It's hard for kids that don't have a place to go in the summer when they want to go and then they hear that it's not open, and that's just sad and heartbreaking," Farrington said.

Cameron Perry, another student in the program, had teachers and classmates sign their names on a poster he brought to the April 20 meeting. "I was trying to show them that there's a lot of people that love summer rec," Perry said. "They didn't listen to us at all when we were at the town hall meeting."

Adam Beam Cameron Perry, a student in the Delevan-Yorkshire Summer Recreation Program holds up the sign he made. On the back, dozens of signatures from teachers and classmates in opposition to the suspension of the program.

Lindsay Auer, a parent who works three jobs, said she was unable to attend the board meeting, but her young daughter, who was in attendance for the April meeting, came home in tears.

"It makes me angry," Auer told WKBW. "If everything is there, the funding and the staff, all can be a solution. And if that's the only reason they're giving, I think that somebody needs to get over whatever the problem is and come together and fix it."

Auer said parents are willing to fundraise to keep the program alive. "We've paid in previous years," Auer said. "We will pay. That's not an issue either."

Parrington said she still hopes the decision can be reversed.

"I would just like to get some answers and hopefully that we can bring summer rec back," Parrington said. "It's a very valuable thing to our community. We've worked really hard. The kids enjoy it."

As mentioned above, WKBW will update this story if the Town of Yorkshire responds to requests for comment.