'Our mission is revitalization': RocketCup fires fans up with university-branded coffee

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — What began as a local mission to "revitalize colleges, revitalize communities and revitalize our community here in the Village of Cattaraugus," has now turned into a fast-expanding collegiate coffee enterprise.

RocketCup Coffee Company, founded by owner Tom Cullen, is building a national presence with its specialty College Coffee division. Cullen says the company’s purpose is straightforward: to bring ethically sourced coffee crafted from the top 5 percent of beans in the world to some of the most passionate fan bases in college athletics.

"It all started with the Bonnie's blend," Cullen said. "When people wake up in the morning, and they come into their kitchen to get a cup of coffee, if they're an LSU fan, they smile because they're thinking about a moment in their life when maybe the team won, or a memory from their college experience."

Since that first blend, RocketCup has created a roster of ten university-inspired coffees, including offerings for the University at Buffalo, Niagara University, Syracuse University, and the University of Florida's "Gator Grind."

Head roaster Seth Orgel plays a major role in developing each school's signature blend. Although he now spends his days roasting beans in Cattaraugus, Orgel's career began far south of New York.

"I was able to land a job teaching at LSU in the School of Music," Orgel said. "I taught horn for 25 years."

He says the work he does carries just as much purpose.

"What I have to say the most important part is to make good coffee," he said. "I'm no longer with the university, but it's great to give back to the university and make people aware of the great things that go down here in Cattaraugus at RocketCup."

A percentage of each purchase supports the universities, a model Cullen says is central to the company's mission.

"This is a big part of our mission," he said. "That we can support the schools, that we can take what we're doing into the universities."

For RocketCup team member Broady Hill, the connection between product and pride is what sets the company apart.

"It gives it a meaningful purchase. It's not just coffee, it's Penn State coffee," Hill said. "It pulls on the heartstrings a little bit."

As demand grows through campus bookstores and retailers, Cullen says RocketCup is just getting started. And in the small village of Cattaraugus, the beans keep roasting, fueling both college spirit and a local mission of renewal.