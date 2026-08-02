Olean students take the stage in free summer theater program rooted in learning

OLEAN, NY — Students in the Olean City School District are spending part of their summer break singing, dancing, and learning through the STAR program, a free 20-day enrichment experience that combines academics and the arts.

The STAR program welcomes students from pre-K through 7th grade each summer for a half-day experience packed with lessons, lunches, field trips, and a full musical production that ties the curriculum together. This year, students performed "Seussical Jr.", bringing the world of Dr. Seuss to life on stage.

Stephen Aahl, executive director of the Olean Theatre Workshop and a teacher in the program, said the experience is designed to connect creative expression with academic growth. "It's a great way for them to get exposed to the arts with also understanding the curriculum behind it and connecting it to their academic studies," Aahl said.

Aahl's connection to the STAR program runs deep. He was a kindergartner in the program himself, later returned as a high school aide, became a teacher, and now directs the musical through his work with the Olean Theatre Workshop. He also serves as a French teacher in the district. "So many of our students say my mom was in the program, my aunts and uncles were in the program," Aahl said.

Adam Beam Students in the Olean City School District are spending their summer break singing, dancing, and learning through the STAR program, a free 20-day experience that combines academics and the arts.

For Aahl, the most meaningful outcomes happen long after the curtain falls.

"People look at me and think that as the director of the musical I'm looking for the absolute Broadway style production and while the kids do deliver an excellent show for me the goal is taking the kid who's too nervous to talk in class to in September they raise their hand, they ask a question, they give an answer," Aahl said.

"To get the kid who will do that to be the kid who's now the line leader, who's the group leader, bringing them from where they're at just one step up is my biggest gratification," Aahl said.

This year marked an expansion to the program's widest grade range in some time. Mahar said the district added 7th graders this year and is already discussing whether to extend participation to the next grade level. Enrollment is approaching 200 students.

The program is made possible through partnerships with organizations including the Olean Theatre Workshop and Cornell Cooperative Extension, along with grant funding that supports the musical production. Teachers, teaching assistants, and aides all contribute, with many staff members returning year after year.

Adam Beam Students in the Olean City School District are spending their summer break singing, dancing, and learning through the STAR program, a free 20-day experience that combines academics and the arts.

"It's so fun to watch them over the course of the 20 days," Jen Mahar, director of special programs for the Olean City School District told WKBW.

For the students, the experience is just as memorable. Pre-K students Marie Malone and Amy Wainwright, both 5 years old, said their favorite part of Seussical Jr. was dancing. Amy also said her favorite song was "Green Eggs and Ham."

Gabe Malick, a 3rd grader playing the Mayor of Who, said his favorite part was going on stage and learning the songs — and when asked if he had a favorite, he said he likes all of them.

Lillian Schweitzer, going into 8th grade and playing the role of Horton the Elephant, said the experience of working alongside her peers made the production special. "My favorite parts is probably getting to work with my classmates and have fun with them and being able to work with them to make a production," Schweitzer said.

WATCH: Olean students take the stage in free summer theater program rooted in learning

Olean students take the stage in free summer theater program rooted in learning

Anbithan Balineni, a rising 7th grader who played the Cat in the Hat, said the show came together through collaboration. "I love doing lots of fun activities while I act, and it's more about teamwork," Balineni said.

Balineni, who has participated in the STAR program for 3 years, said his favorite song in the show was "All the Things You Can Think," the opening number. He also took a moment to thank his director. "I want to thank my director Mr. A for casting me as the Cat in the Hat. It's a really fun role," Balineni said.

Program leaders said they hope to expand to additional grade levels in future years and plan to continue bringing students together on stage and in the classroom.