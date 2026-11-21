OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Panvenni Films founder Murphy Tom is proposing a 20,000-square-foot soundstage in Olean as part of a production facility for film, television, and streaming projects.

Tom said the facility would include supporting spaces beyond the soundstage, including a mill shop for building sets, an editing suite for post-production work, a screening room and offices.

“It’s basically like a mill shop where you build sets and so on,” Tom told WKBW. “We wanna have an editing suite where we do post-production work, a screening room, offices, all the other things that are needed for production we wanna include in this facility.”

“Around here you have a lot of young people who are interested in it,” Tom said. “The thing is they tend to quit after a while because there’s no avenue for them to practice their craft.”

New York State’s film tax incentive program offers a 40% incentive in Western New York compared with 30% in New York City, plus an additional 10% for qualifying productions through Production Plus.

Panvenni Films Panvenni Films founder Murphy Tom is proposing a 20,000-square-foot soundstage in Olean as part of a production facility for film, television, and streaming projects.

In addition, all qualified costs incurred in those counties may be eligible for the 10% credit if the production company shoots more than 50% of principal photography days in any of the following counties:

Albany, Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Erie, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Genesee, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orange, Orleans, Oswego, Otsego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, St. Lawrence, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wyoming, or Yates.

Tom said workforce development is a main focus, with meetings held with St. Bonaventure University, BOCS, and Jamestown Community College. He said the initial workforce would likely come from Buffalo and outside the area until a skilled local workforce is developed.

The project has received mostly positive responses from county legislators, Senator Borrello, Olean Mayor Bill Aiello and the Buffalo film commissioner, according to Tom.

“We want the public to feel like this belongs to them as well,” Tom said. “They can come in. They can participate in stuff that’s going on in the facility, and they don’t have to be a filmmaker to do that.”

WATCH: Olean filmmaker eyes 20,000-square-foot soundstage and production facility

Olean filmmaker eyes 20,000-square-foot soundstage and production facility

“Filming here and exposing the area a little bit kind of tends to bring other types of businesses in. I want people to be excited about the prospect of walking down the street and seeing something being filmed in Olean," Tom added.

