NYSDEC enters into consent Order with City of Olean to reduce sanitary sewer overflows

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced it entered into a consent order with the City of Olean to "expedite corrective measures to reduce sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs) from the city’s sewer system."

According to the DEC, the Order holds the city accountable for past violations of its State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (SPDES) permit and SSO discharges into local waterbodies. The Order also contains a schedule requiring completion of construction work to eliminate all discharges from the city’s SSOs by no later than November 30, 2028.

The Seneca Nation issued a statement applauding the consent order. In a release, the nation said in part that it has pushed for action and solutions to the chronic overflows from the city’s wastewater infrastructure into the Allegheny River.

“The new Order on Consent and accelerated timeframe it provides is a major victory for the Seneca people and everyone who lives along, enjoys and depends upon the river. We would not allow the health of Ohi:yo’ to be sacrificed, compromised and ignored for one day longer. We are gratified that Governor Hochul, Commissioner Lefton and her leadership team at the DEC took swift action in responding to our community’s concerns and stepped forward with a realistic, actionable plan to finally address this ongoing public health problem. Their willingness to work with us, provide Olean with $500,000 in assistance that we asked for, and to tackle this crisis head-on is very much appreciated.” - Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca