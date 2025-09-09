'Just show up': Free dental, medical and vision clinic coming to Olean this weekend

For those in rural areas like Cattaraugus County, getting medical attention can be not only difficult but sometimes impossible.

So this weekend, help is on the way. Remote Area Medical, a national nonprofit organization, is hosting a free clinic with dental, medical and vision services at the Olean Family YMCA, located at 1101 Wayne Street.

"There's absolutely nothing you need to show. Just show up," said Sandra Hall, clinic coordinator with Remote Area Medical.

The clinic will open Saturday, September 13, and Sunday, September 14, at 6 a.m. These services are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"I got an email this morning from someone in your area who hasn't seen a dentist in over eight years," said Hall. "We hear that very commonly at the clinics we offer. Sometimes people do have health insurance but still can't afford copays, or they don't have dental or vision coverage at all. That's why we feel it's important to offer these services wherever we can."

RAM's mobile clinic will provide dental cleanings, extractions, medical exams, women's health checkups and prescription glasses made on-site.

Due to high demand, Hall said patients are encouraged to arrive early, especially those seeking dental or vision services, which often fill up quickly.

The clinic is in collaboration with Jamestown Community College, and it relies on volunteer professionals and community support.

For more information on the clinic, including how to donate or volunteer this weekend, visit here.